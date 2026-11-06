Fierce visions: The visceral imagery and radical politics of Chetla's Kali Pujas in Kolkata

I grew up—and still live—in a neighbourhood that’s walking distance from arguably the most famous Kali temple in the world, Kalighat. Until a few years ago when the buildings came up, we could, in fact, see the dome of its structure from our terrace. Even closer is the Keoratala cremation ground, the busiest in south Kolkata. Every time we’d venture out, we’d have to cross it; the stench of what remains of the Adi Ganga, which flows alongside, was strong, and for some, there would be the uneasy feeling of going past a site where human bodies were being turned to ashes. None of it bothered those of us from Chetla since it was part of the reality of living so close to Kalighat and Keoratala.