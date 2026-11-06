Fierce visions: The visceral imagery and radical politics of Chetla's Kali Pujas in Kolkata

I grew up—and still live—in a neighbourhood that’s walking distance from arguably the most famous Kali temple in the world, Kalighat. Until a few years ago when the buildings came up, we could, in fact, see the dome of its structure from our terrace. Even closer is the Keoratala cremation ground, the busiest in south Kolkata. Every time we’d venture out, we’d have to cross it; the stench of what remains of the Adi Ganga, which flows alongside, was strong, and for some, there would be the uneasy feeling of going past a site where human bodies were being turned to ashes. None of it bothered those of us from Chetla since it was part of the reality of living so close to Kalighat and Keoratala.
I grew up—and still live—in a neighbourhood that’s walking distance from arguably the most famous Kali temple in the world, Kalighat. Until a few years ago when the buildings came up, we could, in fact, see the dome of its structure from our terrace. Even closer is the Keoratala cremation ground, the busiest in south Kolkata. Every time we’d venture out, we’d have to cross it; the stench of what remains of the Adi Ganga, which flows alongside, was strong, and for some, there would be the uneasy feeling of going past a site where human bodies were being turned to ashes. None of it bothered those of us from Chetla since it was part of the reality of living so close to Kalighat and Keoratala.
It might help explain why Kali pujos were always so big in Chetla—bigger even than Durga pujo. For the uninitiated, Kali pujos is the Bengalis’ Diwali. Once the high of Durga pujo gave way to the blues of bijoya, the anticipation of Kali pujo in a few weeks’ time helped us get through schoolwork. We’d burst crackers, hang out at the para, and take part in quizzes, but the most exciting thing about Kali pujos were the different pandals.
It might help explain why Kali pujos were always so big in Chetla—bigger even than Durga pujo. For the uninitiated, Kali pujos is the Bengalis’ Diwali. Once the high of Durga pujo gave way to the blues of bijoya, the anticipation of Kali pujo in a few weeks’ time helped us get through schoolwork. We’d burst crackers, hang out at the para, and take part in quizzes, but the most exciting thing about Kali pujos were the different pandals.
The Kali pujos here offered macabre spectacles. The Chamunda Kali (a manifestation of the goddess) was a nightmarish figure, towering over visitors, surrounded by jackals, snakes and other cremation-ground figures. Her enormous eyes seemed to move and a soundtrack of unearthly laughter and animal cries would play on loop. The self-decapitating Chhinnamasta, another fierce form of the goddess, would be holding her severed head in one hand and a blade in the other. Streams of blood would spurt from her neck, feeding both her own head and two companions; she stood atop a copulating couple. The 16-foot Rakta Chamunda was a stunningly ferocious apparition awash in red. For many of us, Shoshan Kali (jet black, with a stare that spelt death) was our first introduction to a cremation ground. As children, we were looking at some fairly graphic imagery. Ever a horror fan, I often look back at these viscerally powerful pujos as one of my formative horror experiences.
The unique thing about the Chetla Kali pujos is the sheer variety. No other pujo encapsulated this better than the Dashamahavidya of 24 Pally, where you had a gallery of goddesses, an Avengers-style ensemble. Many were lesser-known, like Dhumaboti, a creepy old woman in a white sari with grey hair and a crow for a mount. Elsewhere, you had goddesses with local quirks, like Daakat Kali, a large, monumental, black figure that appears with her hands tied to metal chains, her origin story rooted in dacoit lore.
For the longest time, I assumed that this was par for the course, that this is how Kali pujos were everywhere. It was only after I left the city that I realized how unusual the Chetla Kalis were. When I took my friends for a tour of the Chetla Kali pujos in 2022, returning to them after years was a nostalgic exercise, but I was also relieved to find out that they had not only retained their eccentricities but, in some ways, doubled down upon them.
The Chamunda was still gloriously primitive, the automated skeletons with red glowing eyes in the background adding a touch of camp; although it was Rakta Chamunda that turned out to be even more experiential; the light and sound effects in both being central. The Daakat Kali was now a permanent installation, still chained (but not tamed).
There were other Kalis, some of which I had never known of: like the Durga-Kali (a fusion of both), the Hajar-haat (supposedly with a thousand hands painted in the background), Shoroshi and many more. It was not just these diverse forms of Kali in the different pandals; there was a kind of Halloween-like vibe to the whole neighbourhood: you’d have ghouls trying to grab you from behind a phuchka stall; posters, with Goopy Bagha, advertised a certain ‘Jibonto Kali’; last year, we saw a band of automated skeletons performing to Hindi film songs on stage.
Cities like Barasat have a Kali pujo culture as well, but they imitate the aesthetic of Durga pandals. Chetla has, instead, created its universe of esoteric and creepy Kalis that have quirks unique to the neighbourhood. Over time, my curiosity about these pujos turned into a search for their historical and social origins. Surely, the most obvious explanation is the proximity to Kalighat and Keoratala. But what else?
Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, film studies professor at Jadavpur University, grew up in Kalighat and has written a book about the “melancholia” of the neighbourhood and its adjoining paras. The Chetla of his childhood in the late 1950s was a “strange place” of alo-adhari (light and shadow), on the edge of civilization. Then, Kolkata pretty much ended at the Keoratala crematorium, and the Adi Ganga, then fuller, cleaner and navigable by boats, formed a barrier between the city and Chetla. A ramshackle wooden bridge came up at some point, followed by a more stable one, but it was for pedestrians only. “It was cut off from mainland Kolkata,” says Mukhopadhyay, a “Mofussil town within a city”.
Few places in Kolkata were as thickly wooded. It had a reputation as a dark and desolate place where criminal activities took place. Mukhopadhyay cites the 19th-century Bengali scholar and social reformer Shibnath Shastri, who wrote that it was “famous since the old days as a place of thieves and courtesans.” Mukhopadhyay never encountered any such thing, but remembers being told to not venture near the Durgapur bridge—that connects Chetla to the more urbanized neighbourhood of New Alipore—because it was known for burglaries.
COUNTERING FEAR WITH FEAR
Incidentally, the foot of the Durgapur bridge is exactly where the Chamunda Kali pujotakes place. Shambhu Nath Mallick, a member of its organising committee, says that dacoits would routinely loot goods trains carrying coal here and it is possible some of them started Kali pujas.
The current version of Chamunda, however, he says, was established 79 years ago as a means to “stop violence and unrest in the locality”. “The idea behind the Chamunda is to invoke fear in people, so that they don’t do bad deeds,” says Mallick. “Our Chamunda used to be even more bibhatsa (disgust, one of the navarasas), the lighting and sound had even more intensity.”
The Dashamahavidya, now in its 48th year, has a similar origin story. Piyali Ghosh, its cultural secretary, says it too was established in an effort to “bring peace” in a neighbourhood troubled by crime and violence.
This concept of countering fear with fear is something that resonates with filmmaker and cultural anthropologist Ashish Avikunthak, who also grew up near Kalighat. He points out that the Chamunda—at least three forms of which are worshipped in Chetla—is in fact, not Kali. The Bengali iconographic form of Kali that we are most familiar with—blue, four-armed, tongue hanging out, standing on Shiva—took shape around 1700. That idea of Kali, he says, began appropriating some of the older goddesses that belong to “a number of non-Brahmanical cults”.
The Chamunda—older, more ferocious-looking—dates as far back as the 4th century, and appears for the first time as a part of a group of goddesses called the Saptamatrikas. “They are fertility goddesses associated with abortion, miscarriages or the death of a child,” he says.
Avikunthak points out that many of these “pre-modern goddesses” were villainized in “Brahminical narratives” yet have been worshipped across India for more than 2,000 years; the logic being that these are goddesses that need to be placated, their power rooted in the fear they inspire.
In Chetla, as elsewhere, Kali pujos are organized by local clubs. A rough count suggests there are 150 of them in a relatively small neighbourhood.
According to Mukhopadhyay, in pre-independent India, these clubs would have played the role of local custodians in the absence of adequate police presence. “Since transportation in Chetla was difficult, these clubs used to look after the local administrative systems. And people would take their support to protect themselves from dacoits and thieves,” he says.
Competition between clubs has helped create this diversity among Kalis, with each trying to distinguish its goddess from the others, displaying a creative impulse that has long animated Bengal’s public festivals.
Take the Rakta Chamunda, for instance, which started 45 years ago. Rohit Dey, a member of the Milan Sangha club that organizes it, claims that their version of the goddess is the only one that exists, its initiators arriving at the form based on a description in a mantra: “ati-nari (older woman), rakta borna (crimson-complexioned), rakta jihba (blood-soaked tongue)”, says Dey. “You won’t find any other image of Rakta Chamunda online apart from ours.”
They are particular about preserving the rituals. It is one of the few remaining Kali puja swhere a goat is still sacrificed (others, like Chamunda, have moved to vegetables and fruits). A special bhog of deboned shol fish is prepared for the goddess’s attendants and creatures. And women are still not allowed to participate due to old-standing traditions.
It is getting increasingly difficult to get such forms made in the mainstream idol market. Earlier, there were Chamunda specialists but they are a rarity now. Yet the Milan Sangha has found a way to get the idol made in the same way year after year. They manage the puja on a budget of around ₹5 lakh, without corporate sponsorship.
“We don’t want it to get commercialized. We don’t want brands to dictate how we do things here,” says Dey. It’s the community that comes together to make it happen.
COUNTERCULTURE PUJO
The Rakta Chamunda is a part of a dense cluster of Kali pujos that happen in Haat Road, a socially and economically mixed neighbourhood. I met Mohammad Qadir, the current general secretary of Shahid Sangha, the club behind Daakat Kali, which is completing its 50th year.
Qadir has been with the club for about 30 years, and his brother was a secretary in the past. Their Kali used to be made afresh every year, until some 12 years back, they decided to erect an idol and turn it into a temple, purely for practical purposes: it became difficult to carry a giant goddess for immersion. Qadir recalls the immersions as a time when they would get into fights with other clubs over who got to immerse their goddess first. “I remember hurting my head. My brother broke his hand,” he says.
Mukhopadhyay sees Chetla’s Kali pujos as a kind of “counterculture to mainstream, middle class Kolkata”, with its own language of spectacle. “The shyama or Bhadra Kali, dressed up like a housewife—that form of Kali is not very popular in Chetla. It’s more towards bhoyonkor rosh (fearsome),” he adds.
According to Avikunthak, Chetla was a refugee settlement, and not upper caste. He says it is possible that some of the people who started the Kali pujos came from East Pakistan with their goddesses.
We circle back to the Chamunda, which, as it turns out, was started in 1947, the year of India’s independence—and Partition. Many of the goddesses in the Chetla Kali Universe—like Tara, Chhinnamasta, and Dhumaboti—Avikunthak says, come from “pre-Brahmanical divine feminine cults that existed in Bengal”. Even the dacoit stories, he says, need to be seen “within a Marxist framework”. “They are lower caste. They are labourers. And they are interested in accumulating capital through non-capitalistic means,” he says.
Perhaps the oldest layer of Chetla’s Kali worship lies at the cremation ground itself. The Shoshan Kali puja at Keoratala, which its organizers trace back to 1870, predates the other pujos by several decades. Its image has a distinctive feature: she is that rare Kali that does not have her tongue sticking out. Krishna Ganguly, a former secretary of the organizing committee, explains this through a story passed down locally. After her rampage of destruction, Kali arrives at the cremation ground, where she drinks from a vessel of liquor. To do so, she closes her mouth.
Avikunthak says the tradition of the cremation-ground goddess may go back even further, perhaps preceding the establishment of the Kalighat temple. The cremation ground, he says, is considered among the most impure of places, and therefore among the most powerful sites for the worship of the goddess.
It’s a strangely sobering thought that such contradictions lie at the heart of Kali worship: impure and powerful, death and life, the sacred and the profane. It helps explain some of what I felt as a child looking at the Chamunda: a mix of fear and enjoyment.
Zico Ghosh is an independent journalist based in Kolkata.