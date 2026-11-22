In the mountains, you don’t see a snow leopard, but you can sense it. This is a common refrain in the high Himalaya, one that I’ve heard from wildlife spotters in Ladakh, herders in Uttarakhand and trekking guides in Nepal. I encountered this sentiment again in scientist and conservationist Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi’s excellent book, The Ghost of the Mountains: Unravelling the Secrets of the Snow Leopard. In it, Suryawanshi recounts a conversation he had as a young researcher with a resident of Spiti’s Lingti Valley.
“Palden spoke straight. He told us many things about the valley and how to make it in, and more importantly, how to get back out. I asked him about snow leopards and he said there were plenty inside. I asked him if he had seen any, and he gave me a puzzled look. Snow leopards are not something you see, he wanted to say. They are something you sense and know. ‘There will be hundreds of signs all the way in and out,’ he said at last, sounding a little offended,” he writes.
Not for nothing is the snow leopard called the ghost of the mountains. This apex predator is a shy and solitary animal that is a master of camouflage, so at home in rocky crags that it sometimes seems to vanish into thin air. At one point Suryawanshi notes that it should be called a “rock leopard” instead.