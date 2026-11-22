“Palden spoke straight. He told us many things about the valley and how to make it in, and more importantly, how to get back out. I asked him about snow leopards and he said there were plenty inside. I asked him if he had seen any, and he gave me a puzzled look. Snow leopards are not something you see, he wanted to say. They are something you sense and know. ‘There will be hundreds of signs all the way in and out,’ he said at last, sounding a little offended,” he writes.