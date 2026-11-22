In the mountains, you don’t see a snow leopard, but you can sense it. This is a common refrain in the high Himalaya, one that I’ve heard from wildlife spotters in Ladakh, herders in Uttarakhand and trekking guides in Nepal. I encountered this sentiment again in scientist and conservationist Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi’s excellent book, The Ghost of the Mountains: Unravelling the Secrets of the Snow Leopard. In it, Suryawanshi recounts a conversation he had as a young researcher with a resident of Spiti’s Lingti Valley.
In the mountains, you don’t see a snow leopard, but you can sense it. This is a common refrain in the high Himalaya, one that I’ve heard from wildlife spotters in Ladakh, herders in Uttarakhand and trekking guides in Nepal. I encountered this sentiment again in scientist and conservationist Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi’s excellent book, The Ghost of the Mountains: Unravelling the Secrets of the Snow Leopard. In it, Suryawanshi recounts a conversation he had as a young researcher with a resident of Spiti’s Lingti Valley.
“Palden spoke straight. He told us many things about the valley and how to make it in, and more importantly, how to get back out. I asked him about snow leopards and he said there were plenty inside. I asked him if he had seen any, and he gave me a puzzled look. Snow leopards are not something you see, he wanted to say. They are something you sense and know. ‘There will be hundreds of signs all the way in and out,’ he said at last, sounding a little offended,” he writes.
“Palden spoke straight. He told us many things about the valley and how to make it in, and more importantly, how to get back out. I asked him about snow leopards and he said there were plenty inside. I asked him if he had seen any, and he gave me a puzzled look. Snow leopards are not something you see, he wanted to say. They are something you sense and know. ‘There will be hundreds of signs all the way in and out,’ he said at last, sounding a little offended,” he writes.
Not for nothing is the snow leopard called the ghost of the mountains. This apex predator is a shy and solitary animal that is a master of camouflage, so at home in rocky crags that it sometimes seems to vanish into thin air. At one point Suryawanshi notes that it should be called a “rock leopard” instead.
A beautiful enigma
The Ghost of the Mountains manages to be both a book on wildlife and mountaineering as well as a memoir and a love letter to object of the author’s lifelong study.
The book shines especially because Suryawanshi doesn’t shy away from airing strong views—on Indian officialdom, the continuing strain of colonialism in the international scientific community, or the devastating effects of tourism and development projects on fragile ecosystems.
He’s also a fearless theoretician, a trait that is very important when it comes to understanding a creature as mysterious as the snow leopard. Suryawanshi makes it quite clear that while there’s been plenty of groundbreaking recent research on the snow leopard (including some by him and his colleagues), in many respects it remains enigmatic and inscrutable—certainly more so than any other big cat.
In the Indian context, the snow leopard is exactly the opposite of the tiger. While they are close genetic relatives (yes, snow leopards are not really “leopards”), the two occupy very different niches in terms of cultural heft as well as scientific knowledge. And the main reason for this is the wild and vertical geography that the snow leopard calls home.
The snow leopard’s habitat is vast and spread out across the high mountains of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, the Altai, Tien Shan and Sayan ranges of Central Asia as well as the Tibetan Plateau. Covering Russia, Mongolia, India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal and China, the snow leopard’s range covers some 2.8 million sq. km of remote mountainous terrain. The exact number of snow leopards in the wild can only be a rough estimate (Suryawanshi goes into great detail to explain why this is so).
In 2017, the animal was controversially demoted from “endangered” to “vulnerable” on the IUCN’s (International Union for Conservation of Nature’s) Red List. One entire chapter in The Ghost of the Mountains is devoted to the behind-the-scenes machinations that contributed to this labelling. Suryawanshi is a strong critic of the decision, and the chapter is an eye-opening account of how domineering western attitudes still play a crucial role in deciding the safety of grand animals from countries of the Global South.
Describing the snow leopard’s world
It is a bitter episode, but thankfully one of only two in a book that is instead more interested in drawing back the veil and showing the painstaking, decades-long processes that inform the work of scientists and conservationists. In a nutshell, this is a book on fieldwork.
Set as it is in beautiful and impossibly wild Himalayan (and Central Asian) valleys, and given the enigmatic subject, The Ghost of the Himalaya is a riveting read. Especially for a Himalaya lover like me. I have experienced first-hand the dedication and knowledge it takes to actually spot a snow leopard in its natural habitat, so Suryawanshi’s account of his years spent in Spiti and elsewhere was an invitation to relive my own memories.
Of course, when I spotted a snow leopard in Ladakh, I was merely participating in wildlife tourism (which the book also covers), and it’s impossible to imagine the sheer skill, stamina, and rigour that Suryawanshi and his colleagues bring to the serious business of conservation. From setting up camera traps to religiously collecting snow leopard scat, and conducting a count across Western Himalaya, Suryawanshi’s stories are a combination of thrilling experience and astute observation.
Suryawanshi is adept at describing otherworldly scenes, such as an enchanting description of encountering four wolves on a moonlit night in a snowy camp in Spiti. “The night was serene. The landscape was covered in white powdered snow. In the waxing moonlight the summit of Chau Chau Kang Nilda was like a bride in white with a wide hemline to her dress made of snow. In the soft glow, the rolling hills looked like sand dunes at dusk,” he writes, instantly bringing the scene alive.
Another favourite is where he describes a herd of bharal—Himalayan blue sheep and the snow leopard’s favourite prey—evading a full-fledged assault by a pack of Tibetan wolves. Instead of scattering in fear, as the wolves hope, the herd bands into a tight phalanx and outruns the wolves by a whisker, escaping to sheer cliffs, where the wolves cannot follow.
Suryawanshi’s adventures help focus the reader’s attention on how science works—the slow and painstaking problem-solving that constitutes the scientific method, where every new understanding is hard earned, and always achieved by a group of scientists and helpers working together.
Predator, ecosystems and humans
While doing so, Suryawanshi elevates the narrative with remarkable insights. Like his realization that unlike other apex predators, the snow leopard may not be the keystone species of its habitat, but the capstone. Unlike the norm, it isn’t the snow leopard’s presence as the top carnivore that regulates the population of its prey species and therefore the ecology of the habitat. Instead, the entire process works in reverse.
In effect a habitat with a healthy herd of bharal and ibex has a direct impact on the number and health of the region’s snow leopards. Suryawanshi theorises that this must at least be true in places like Spiti and Ladakh, where grazing grounds are rarer due to a harsh, arid environment. Especially because in these regions, wild herbivores compete with livestock for good grazing grounds.
What Suryawanshi concludes from this is that in order to conserve the snow leopard, government bodies have to conserve its landscape. This is even more true in the era of climate change, where rising heat keeps pushing the snow line higher up the mountains and squeezes the altitude band in which a snow leopard can thrive.
The book is also an eye-opener when it comes to documenting the complex emotions of human communities that share the snow leopard’s habitat. Stories of depredations of these predators on livestock are legion, and for this, they are both feared and resented by people. But people also feel varying degrees of love, respect and kinship towards these ghostly animals. Nowhere does this love come through as beautifully as in the story of an old snow leopard that the villagers of Kibber in Spiti adopt and feed so that the animal can live out its final days in ease.
Despite his decades-long career, Suryawanshi, 41, is still a young scientist. The Ghost of the Mountains is therefore not a book that is summing up a career, but one written by an active conservationist using his narrative gifts to paint an intimate portrait of a magnificent predator, its no-less-magnificent prey, their habitat, and the people who share their world.
If Peter Mathiessen wrote the definitive account on the mystique of the snow leopard without ever seeing one, Suryawanshi has written an equally definitive account of the snow leopard as a flesh-and-blood creature. The mystique is a given.