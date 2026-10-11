Travel: Braving altitude sickness and Ladakh's roads for a cup of coffee at 17,400 feet

There is a particular kind of headache that arrives at 11,480 feet. I landed in Leh two days before the Himalayan Basecamp adventure festival, and by evening a jungle drummer had set up permanent residence behind my eyes. I could hear my own pulse as though it were being relayed through a stadium speaker. It took two days to acclimatise, which was just about enough time to feel up to watching Royal Enfield unveil the Himalayan 440.
The 440 is Royal Enfield’s attempt to win back the buyer who wants an adventure motorcycle for a little less than the ₹3.06 lakh price tag of the Himalayan 450. It is the return of the unpretentious Himalayan 411, the motorcycle that, when it arrived in 2016, gave a generation of Indian riders a nimble and tractable adventure bike. Its new avatar comes with a slightly bigger 443cc engine, a six-speed gearbox, sharper brakes and better switchgear. At ₹2.29 lakh it sits at a price point below the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which makes it the more affordable way into the Himalayan family.
The day after, Basecamp began, and the Chuchot ground on the edge of Leh became a small, temporary republic of adventure. The premise of the event, as far as I could tell, was to make the mountains, and the adventures and activities they afford, the main attraction, with motorcycling just one of those activities.
This was an event for adrenaline junkies, concert fans and motorcyclists alike. Kayakers headed for the Indus, climbers for the rock faces and mountain bikers for Disko Valley, while motorcyclists could choose from seven curated routes, from monastery circuits to a triple-pass slog over Khardung La, Wari La and Tanglang La for the super enthusiastic ones. The Chuchot ground, the hub of the event, was where visitors could listen to entertaining and educative talks and browse tents with riding gear and adventure paraphernalia on display and for sale. The evenings were for music. Flanking the stage were two food courts with stalls run by local caterers and cloud kitchens.
Kayaking did call out to me, but the thought of being thrashed about in the icy Indus nudged me towards a motorcycle and the Wari La Brew Expedition, one of the Himalayan Coffee Trails rides, with the coffee curated by Maverick & Farmer, a Bengaluru roaster known for experimental processing. The appeal was simple: I’d stay dry, and the ride included a cup of specialty coffee at a scenic location.
Seven of us rolled out of Chuchot at around 8am, all astride the Himalayan 450. The sun was already bright and strong the way it is at this altitude. The traffic thinned quickly and as we rode away from the city the group spread out and soon, mine was the only engine note for as far as I could hear. The road began to climb, slowly at first and then with more intent. The shrubs disappeared early, and after that the landscape was dominated by towering brown mountains and a deep, hard blue sky. It is no matter that I have been to Ladakh plenty of times; the sheer scale and grandeur of the Himalayas always fills me with some kind of spiritual awe.
Partway up, the coffee stop appeared. The Himalayan Coffee Trails crew had set up a table with a gooseneck kettle, a hand grinder, a bag of beans and a row of hammered copper bowls that caught the sun. They were brewing pour-over: hot water went over a paper filter of ground coffee, and the coffee dripped into a glass server below. Nobody was in a hurry, least of all the coffee. The piping hot coffee was robust and flavourful, though I think my tastebuds were influenced by the adrenaline of the ride and the fresh, thin air. After that, the remainder of the ride to Wari La (17,400 feet) and back was an even more heightened experience.
Back at the Chuchot ground, the Explorers Tent turned out to be the best seat in the house for an afternoon of interactive talks. One of them was delivered by Dr Tejas Kothari, a periodontist in Mumbai who moonlights as one of the country’s most respected off-road instructors and runs his own four-wheel-drive school. He spoke on reading terrain, judging a line before committing a vehicle to it, and the patient, unhurried decision-making that keeps a driver out of trouble long before winches and recovery gear enter the conversation. It was an entertaining and informative session.
As dusk came on, the stage became the centre of attraction. Anuv Jain, backed by Ankur Tewari and the Ghalat Family and a clutch of local bands who clearly knew they were playing to a home crowd, drew hundreds of people. They stood there singing along, arms around people who had been strangers only hours earlier. This was Himalayan Basecamp’s first edition, and despite being organised by a motorcycle company, the underlying feeling was that you didn’t have to be a motorcyclist to feel that you belonged.