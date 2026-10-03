Ladakh Marathon: Inside the world of high-altitude endurance racing

Leh, Ladakh: Before Barun Karmakar left Mumbai to participate in the 122km Silk Route Ultra (SRU), his daughter asked him to sign a piece of paper that said this would be his last long run. She feared for his health, his well-being, in a reaction to what Karmakar was about to attempt—one of the world’s toughest long-distance runs. The sales executive from GE Healthcare, nearing 50 years of age, said in response that he was willing to do anything for her, “but don’t ask this of me,” recounts Karmakar, seated in the dining area of Hotel Rimo in Nubra Valley, just 24 hours before the race.
On 10-11 September, Karmakar ran the SRU, which traverses terrains that range from Kyagar village in the Nubra Valley at roughly 10,700ft above sea level to Khardung La Pass at over 17,000ft above sea level. Temperatures range from 20 degrees Celsius to sub-zero as the runners start from 7pm, running through the night before reaching Leh market the next day ahead of a qualifying cut-off time of 22 hours. About 60km of the race is above 13,123ft, where—as their website says—every breath is a battle.
Through the journey, they shed and add clothes depending on the weather. They run alone through snaking hill roads hugging sheer drops, sometimes in pitch darkness. Along the way, they grab hurried bites of bananas and boiled potatoes, suffer pain and hallucinations, elation and heartbreak, question, at times, why they are doing this and have revelations about how they would do it the next time.
What makes these ordinary people, with families and offices, take two weeks or more off just to participate in this race?
They come from Mumbai, Indore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, everywhere in the country, spend days acclimatising to the higher altitude where the air thins, the sun blazes with an intensity to burn and the night chills to foggy breaths.
What encourages them to test the extremes of human tenacity, spending nearly a day running, walking, just aiming to go across a finish line that seems so far away?
Tarang Wadhwani, 42, an entrepreneur from Indore, failed at the SRU four previous times, but this year, on 11 September, he was among the last SRU runners to finish. Hours earlier, Ladakh’s Nawang Tsering, 28, broke a course record to win the race in 12 hours, 12 minutes and 18 seconds, a pace of running roughly at 10km an hour for half a day. He finished the way he started—sprinting in long, loping strides, with a determined stare.
Suraj Meena, a former boxer turned long-distance runner from Jaipur, finished second much against expectations because the terrain, it was assumed, could only be conquered by a local. Ladakh, explained Meena later, is not too dissimilar to Rajasthan, with its deserts, extreme temperatures and rugged terrain. A few years ago, he cycled from Jaipur to Ladakh and back, on a whim.
The athlete with a poetic name, Sufiya Sufi Runner, 40, jogged across near the 18-hour mark, the second woman to finish behind Tenzing Dolma. Sufiya, who has run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and plans to circumnavigate the globe on foot next year, does this professionally because when she is on the road, alone, endlessly, she finds peace.
“Most people struggle with the altitude or with the idea to run in the altitude,” says Maik Becker, who runs a travel company in Switzerland for extreme sports. “But when you learn about your body, when you listen to your body, especially when it goes up, up, up… You can make it and that makes it special.”
Some find the last stretch, from South Pulu to the finish line in Leh the toughest because it’s downhill, with the sun beating down. For others, it’s the elevation that makes them question the decision to run.
“The moment you start climbing, it’s difficult. Once you finish, your body turns blue because of the accumulation of carbon dioxide,” says Karmakar. “It is more than the event. You have to practise for at least one year. That one-year regime makes you a different human being altogether.”
What brings these runners to this arduous journey is a combination of factors, including personal challenges, a sense of accomplishment and most importantly, the rugged handsomeness of Ladakh’s landscape.
THREE OR MORE
The Ladakh marathon week (10-13 September) includes a 21km and a 42km run, besides the 72km Khardung La Challenge (KC), the 122km SRU, a 5km fun run and an 11.2km intermediary one. For many runners, every trip to Ladakh is a progressive step—42km followed by 72km and then 122km. You qualify for the longer one by completing the shorter one in a prescribed time limit. Those who completed the SRU this year, for example, can look forward next year to a 100-mile race, which is on the cards.
Each longer run allows one to push the body further, steel the mind to endure more. Besides, there are fewer, more cinematic destinations in the world than Ladakh, with its scaly mountains, its snow-capped peaks, its furry Himalayan marmot that comes out occasionally in warmer weather and may whistle at a passing runner.
For runners, the whole experience is a package. Participants have to mandatorily arrive two weeks in advance to acclimatise to the altitude. That means leaving aside work—some like Sufiya are full-time runners—or carrying it with them, like Karmakar. If you fail, like Wadhwani did a few times, it means returning for another gruelling effort just because of the pressure—self-induced in most cases—to finish. Some seek more, like Satish Gujaran who ran the KC on Friday, took Saturday off and ran the 42km on Sunday—and he was not the only one to do so.
This is a close-knit community. Everyone knows everyone else—or so it would appear. At various homestays and lodges at Kyagar village, nearby Sumoor (or Summur), or Khardung village, several share rooms for their overnight stays before their runs.
At the Japanese-inspired Haha Café in Leh, runners line up in the morning for their post-run nourishment. Most can be identified by their gear, but also by the packet of cream-slathered bun that they hold—a favourite among those looking for “carb-loading”. Sharing a table with me is Chirag, who was to run the 42km for the first time here, and has come especially from San Jose, US, for this event. At the next table is Hitesh from Haryana, running a marathon for the first time ever, cheered on by his partner Shailaja, who has decided to make a holiday of it.
Near the Leh market, diagonally facing Washma Butt café, which proudly proclaims that the film Dhurandhar was shot here, is Metta Café. Tanvi Jadhav says she serves the best coffee in town; but what she also does is keep aside a wall where runners, post event, hang their bibs. She believes the end of summer is the best time to be around because the marathon brings in a different kind of ethos, a positive energy that’s good for the town.
The whole town, leading up to the races, throbs with the kind of energy that Jadhav mentions, with runners shooting out of every corner, getting their last practice runs, their easy walks, or merely shaking off nervous energy.
It’s exactly the kind of energy Chewang Motup Goba, founder and race director of the Ladakh Marathon, likes.