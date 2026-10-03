Ladakh Marathon: Inside the world of high-altitude endurance racing

At the Japanese-inspired Haha Café in Leh, runners line up in the morning for their post-run nourishment. Most can be identified by their gear, but also by the packet of cream-slathered bun that they hold—a favourite among those looking for “carb-loading”. Sharing a table with me is Chirag, who was to run the 42km for the first time here, and has come especially from San Jose, US, for this event. At the next table is Hitesh from Haryana, running a marathon for the first time ever, cheered on by his partner Shailaja, who has decided to make a holiday of it.