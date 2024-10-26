A photographer’s quest to document Ladakh’s petroglyphs
SummaryAhtushi Deshpande’s images bring to life the ancient stories embedded in the rocks and mountains of Ladakh
As a young girl, Ahtushi Deshpande could often be found by her father’s side in his makeshift darkroom at their Delhi home. She watched him intently as the hobby photographer developed his precious negatives. The smell of chemicals fascinated her as did the sight of an image coming to life.
At 17, she followed in his footsteps and saved up her pocket money to buy her first camera. Then, on her first Himalayan trek a few years later, she soaked in the magic of the mountains and discovered the joy of wandering at those heady heights.