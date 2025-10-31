Travel: Resorts weave Ladakh's local life and art into tourism
Ladakh's hotels are moving beyond overtourism by investing in local life, protecting the fragile ecosystem, and prioritising sustainable, community-centric travel
If Stanzin Tsephel takes you to Leh market, you may not make it to the shops. The short walk is slowed by enthusiastic greetings of “Julley" and animated exchanges between Tsephel and locals passing by. Everyone seems to know each other in Leh. A similar experience follows in Tsephel’s native village of Hunder where he owns the boutique luxury property Stonehedge. He confirms that this easy familiarity is common in Ladakh. “Traditionally, because of the remote terrain and long and extreme winters, social interaction was important. You needed to share and cooperate to survive. Things have changed now, but there is still a strong sense of connection and community," says Tsephel.
This community-centric mindset also permeates Tsephel’s work, using his hotels in Leh and Hunder to support the local population. In fact, several hospitality providers in Ladakh look beyond just their properties to empower communities, fund conservation, revive endangered arts and crafts, and more. While over-tourism in Ladakh often makes the headlines, these stakeholders believe that a mindful and balanced approach is required. Often led by conservationists and community-insiders with a deeper perspective of tourism, these boutique properties have initiatives to support local artisans, reduce human-animal conflict, revive traditional skills, fund local projects, and train locals with new skills to diversify income.