Travel: Resorts weave Ladakh's local life and art into tourism

About 200km north-west from Hemis, in Nubra Valley’s Kyagar village, is Lchang Nang Retreat, a 17-room luxury eco-conscious resort, where guest experiences are designed to give back to the community. “Whether mindfulness sessions with monks, stargazing on the sand dunes, or the Karakoram dining experience cooked by local women at a 400-year-old house, a portion of the proceeds goes directly to the community," says Kyagar native and owner Rigzin Wangtak Kalon, 42. The dining experience has helped the group of 50-60 women, who traditionally did not work, to earn ₹10-12 lakh each during the tourist season. Kalon is also constructing greenhouses on the resort’s 25-acre property to be given free to local farmers to manage. The produce of green leafy veggies, cucumber, herbs, tomatoes, etc. will be bought by the hotel. “We gave out two greenhouses last winter and will be making more to include more farmers."