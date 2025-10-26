How the language of desire has turned into social currency in a world of swipes
Divya Naik 5 min read 26 Oct 2025, 08:00 am IST
Hookup slang is hollowing out the language of desire and eroding the emotional depth in dating and sex
“He’s hot." “She’s bangable." “ Would smash." These terms echo through dating app messages, social media captions, and even therapy rooms. What was once whispered in hushed tones has now entered mainstream conversation. Bios, reels and casual texts are loaded with this shorthand which is succinct, performative, and intensely visual. But behind this hyper-visual shorthand of attraction lies a quiet crisis: the erosion of emotional vocabulary.
