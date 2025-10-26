How the language of desire has turned into social currency in a world of swipes

Rhea Dutta, a 33-year-old queer woman in an ethically non-monogamous relationship, shares how language shaped her emotional reality. “There was one partner who always called me ‘hot.’ At first, it felt good. But after a while, it felt like he wasn’t seeing me at all. Just my body. No one ever said I was beautiful or kind. I started feeling like a product." In contrast, another partner told her that her laugh felt like jazz. “He said I made time slow down. That he wanted to understand how my mind worked. It wasn’t just sexy. It was soulful," she says. That shift in language allowed for deeper emotional safety and presence.