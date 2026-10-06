Lounge Local: A campus in Dehradun designed for inclusion

Sai Lok Colony seems like any other residential neighbourhood on General Mahadev Singh (GMS) Road in Kanwali, Dehradun. A 15-minute drive from the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, it is home to a sprawling campus dominated by a striking red-brick building, Latika.
Behind the building is a deceptively simple question: How does one design a building around the needs of its most vulnerable users?
At Latika, the answer is everywhere. The campus serves children as young as a few months old and 21-year-olds with special needs, as well as their families, as a first-of-its-kind “accessibility-first” campus. Latika, which began in the 1990s in Vasant Vihar, a residential community in Dehradun, moved to this larger, better-equipped campus for children with disabilities in March this year.
Spread across 56,000 sq. ft and developed over three years, the campus has been purpose-built to support more than 1,500 children with special needs and their families, who are counselled on how to take care of their wards.
The building is the culmination of years of meticulous planning and a belief that accessibility should not be an afterthought, says Rupa Bishnoi, who heads Latika’s Wabi-Sabi Centre that helps children with disabilities transition into mainstream schools, and manages its library. The name of the centre is inspired by the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by highlighting cracks as a symbol of resilience rather than hiding them. “Our philosophy is embedded in the belief that everyone matters,” says Bishnoi.