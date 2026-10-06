Lounge Local: A campus in Dehradun designed for inclusion

Sai Lok Colony seems like any other residential neighbourhood on General Mahadev Singh (GMS) Road in Kanwali, Dehradun. A 15-minute drive from the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, it is home to a sprawling campus dominated by a striking red-brick building, Latika.
Sai Lok Colony seems like any other residential neighbourhood on General Mahadev Singh (GMS) Road in Kanwali, Dehradun. A 15-minute drive from the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, it is home to a sprawling campus dominated by a striking red-brick building, Latika.
Behind the building is a deceptively simple question: How does one design a building around the needs of its most vulnerable users?
Behind the building is a deceptively simple question: How does one design a building around the needs of its most vulnerable users?
At Latika, the answer is everywhere. The campus serves children as young as a few months old and 21-year-olds with special needs, as well as their families, as a first-of-its-kind “accessibility-first” campus. Latika, which began in the 1990s in Vasant Vihar, a residential community in Dehradun, moved to this larger, better-equipped campus for children with disabilities in March this year.
Spread across 56,000 sq. ft and developed over three years, the campus has been purpose-built to support more than 1,500 children with special needs and their families, who are counselled on how to take care of their wards.
The building is the culmination of years of meticulous planning and a belief that accessibility should not be an afterthought, says Rupa Bishnoi, who heads Latika’s Wabi-Sabi Centre that helps children with disabilities transition into mainstream schools, and manages its library. The name of the centre is inspired by the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by highlighting cracks as a symbol of resilience rather than hiding them. “Our philosophy is embedded in the belief that everyone matters,” says Bishnoi.
Accessibility Standards
This philosophy begins at the entrance, where there is a parliament of owls cast in stone and engraved in the wall. Known for listening intently, seeing clearly and responding precisely, owls embody the idea of attentive observation, the very concept at the heart of Latika’s design. Accessibility is not simply a ramp or a wider doorway at Latika; it is a way of thinking.
In its landmark November 2024 ruling, the Supreme Court declared access a fundamental right and directed the Centre to establish mandatory accessibility standards, elevating the rights of persons with disabilities to access public spaces into a constitutional mandate. However, nearly two years after the landmark Rajive Raturi v. Union of India ruling, its implementation is limited. On 11 February this year, the court sought detailed status reports from the Union government regarding the progress made in framing the new accessibility framework. On 29 July, the court issued further directions concerning the finalisation of accessibility rules and enforcement of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act.
For millions of persons with disabilities, however, accessibility is not a matter of legal language or government rules. The stakes are particularly high for children. Of India’s 7.8 million children with disabilities, Unesco estimates that three in four are five-year-olds, while one in four children, aged 5-19, attend no educational institution at all.
The question of accessibility is answered at Latika in everyday ways. A multistorey ramp system connects the floors. Circulation spaces are barrier-free. Classrooms are designed for inclusion, keeping in mind the needs of each child, particularly those who are in wheelchairs, while therapy spaces and dedicated family support areas recognise that disability affects not just a child, but the entire family. Children are counselled, and given physical therapy too as per their age and requirements.
Latika is divided into several thoughtfully designed sections, each created around a specific need. It begins with Jaanch, which houses soundproof rooms for hearing and vision assessments, along with labs for family-centred learning. Then there is Tatkal, where parents can enrol in structured training to better understand and care for their children.
In Latika Nanhe, children up to 6 years old are given activity-based training with an emphasis on learning through play. In Latika School, children aged 7-14 develop their academic and social skills, behaviour and communication.
Even the smallest details have been considered. The stairs, for example, feature railings in two colours and at different heights to accommodate children of all ages. The ramp connects every floor with a gentle 1:20 slope, making it easier for both walking and wheeling.
These may appear to be small design choices. For a child in a wheelchair, they can mean the difference between waiting for someone to help and moving independently. For a parent, they can mean one less obstacle. “The moment you think about the most vulnerable section of society, it will definitely benefit everyone,” says Jo Chopra-McGowan, Latika’s executive director.
A whole
For Chopra-McGowan, 68, the idea is deeply personal. She is the co-founder and director of Latika Roy Foundation (LRF), which runs Latika. An American who has lived in Dehradun since the 1980s, she and her husband Ravi Chopra, a research scientist who retired as director of the People’s Science Institute, adopted Uma Moy Moy, a child born 12 weeks premature in 1990 to farmers who could not afford to care for her.
Moy Moy was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy. At 5, she developed seizures and eventually could not speak. By 16, Moy Moy needed a wheelchair to get around and was fed through a tube surgically inserted into her stomach. But Moy Moy, Chopra-McGowan says, gave her family something that went far beyond what doctors or diagnoses could explain.
“Moy Moy could not talk, yet she taught you about a whole new world beyond competition and personal striving. She would convey the best messages for us,” she says.
Moy Moy became the inspiration behind Latika. The foundation, started in 1994, was named to honour Latika Roy, a pioneer in Montessori education in India from Dehradun. Moy Moy died at the age of 28 in 2018.
Moy Moy’s legacy stands as the campus designed around children like her. Cushman & Wakefield, an American global commercial real estate and property management services firm, provided CSR seed capital and pro bono project management, using the same processes it applies to large commercial developments. Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates was the principal architect for the building.
The success stories at the school are quiet ones that unfold as little wins in the lives of children and families who refuse to give up. Since 2014, 23 students who once struggled to communicate have gone on to hold full-time jobs.
“The biggest challenge for us are not the kids but parents who take time to accept that their children need time,” says Rizwan Ali, Latika’s legal adviser.
P’s 13-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when the child was just 11 months old. A Dehradun resident, P tried everything she could in Uttarakhand and Delhi to find the right care for her daughter. Her husband eventually left his job at a pharmaceutical company. “Things got complicated during covid and she almost stopped communicating. But since 2023, when we came to Latika, we can see improvement,” says P, a homemaker.
Like many parents at Latika, P drives her daughter to the campus on a two-wheeler and stays with her throughout the day. She has made the journey almost every day for the past three years. The progress, she says, is no longer something she has to imagine. She can see it in front of her. “She is more confident now,” says P, whose husband has now started his own chemist shop.
That is what Latika has built into its walls, not merely accessibility, but independence and the possibility of belonging. And it has done so even as the rest of India waits for accessibility to become a reality.