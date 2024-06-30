Can pure merit dictate the world?
SummaryAuthor Lavanya Lakshminarayan puts the concept to the test in her book, shortlisted for the Arthur C Clarke Award
In science fiction writer Lavanya Lakshminarayan’s The Ten Percent Thief, shortlisted for the Arthur C Clarke Award 2024, a brutal meritocracy rules the world—one based on productivity and conformity A. former game designer, the 35-year-old author, who lives in Bengaluru, has had several short stories published in anthologies like The Best of World SF (Vol 2) and The Big Book of Cyberpunk. In this, her first novel (published in Asia as Analog/Virtual), Lakshminarayan takes corporate practices such as assessing human labour and contribution on a two-dimensional scale to its logical conclusion: a future where society itself is plotted on the notoriously problematic bell curve.
The technology-led dystopia, brought to life through a series of interconnected stories, feels urgent and real. In an interview with Lounge ahead of the announcement of the Arthur C Clarke Award on 24 July, the author talks about meritocracy, cultural conformism, and creating a richly imagined world. Edited excerpts: