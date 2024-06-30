Can pure merit dictate the world?

What led you to explore the idea that a meritocracy, often thought of as desirable compared to the other ways in which we categorise humans, creates its own, exploitative hierarchy? Do you think it is a good concept to base a social order on?

Meritocracy is an outright terrible idea, but it’s a dangerously popular one, emerging as a driving force in any system shaped by technocapitalism. The idea of merit evokes the notion of a “fair" system, and it’s based on the assumption that reality is a level playing field. Nothing could be further from the truth; look at the blatant economic and social disparity in our country and across the world. Well, let’s imagine that we miraculously manage to level the playing field, implement social reparations until no disparities exist, and then implement a meritocracy to evaluate the worth of a human being based on their successes and failures. We come to a fundamental question: What counts as success? To define this is to give rise to a dominant ideology, and the worth of a human being to society is assessed along its parameters. Those who conform thrive, and those who do not, or cannot toe the line, are disadvantaged. I examine this in an extreme form in this novel, where value systems are set within a recognisable framework of technocapitalism. It doesn’t end well for anyone involved.