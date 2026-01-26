Why leadership is a disposition that nurtures culture rather than a dealership that only optimises metrics

The Venezuela-US episode, stripped of its geopolitical costume, exposes a familiar leadership illusion: the belief that leadership is about takeover, leverage and quick fixes. This behaviour smacks of dealership: oil reserves, compliance, and administration by force if necessary. There was no pretence of shared destiny, only of enforced order. Many Indian leaders, in politics and business, think similarly, though on a smaller stage. Control is valued over consent. Loyalty is purchased, not earned. The deal replaces the relationship.

Dealership is transactional. It asks: What can I extract? How fast can I show results? Who can I blame if this goes wrong? Leadership, on the other hand, asks unsettling questions. Why are we doing this? What does this mean in the long run? Who are we becoming? Will this decision still make sense after the appraisal cycle ends?

In Indian organisations, dealership in the guise of leadership is easy to spot. It arrives armed with dashboards, deadlines and a sudden interest in “global best practices” discovered last weekend. It believes culture is what happens after the quarterly numbers are met. If culture interferes with targets, culture must be realigned—or relocated.

Also Read | The challenge of letting go of old habits in leadership roles

True leadership is far less convenient. It insists that values are not decorative items placed behind the MD’s chair. It suggests that people are not “resources,” despite what the HR portal says. It even claims—recklessly—that long-term trust matters more than short-term applause.

Is leadership about commanding power and extracting advantage, or about cultivating purpose and collective transformation? The difference, subtle in rhetoric but seismic in impact, is the difference between leadership and dealership. Leadership is not merely positional; it is dispositional. Dealers sit in transactional silos. Leaders stand on principles. Dealers optimise systems; leaders nurture cultures. Dealers respond to favourable conditions; leaders shape them.

When powerful nations speak of “running” other countries after a show of force, one hears the vocabulary of acquisition rather than responsibility. Such episodes, briefly spectacular, are best read as metaphors or indicators. They reveal a mindset that equates leadership with dealership and purpose with possession.

Also Read | How to create a personal learning road map and master new professional skills

In most Indian organisations, the confusion is endemic. A manager is promoted because he delivers numbers. A leader is tolerated only if he does not disturb the metrics. Offices are filled with people optimising systems they do not believe in, presiding over cultures they privately distrust. Managers sit behind desks and dashboards. Leaders, when they appear, stand awkwardly on principle, and are soon advised to be more “practical”. Yet leadership worthy of the name grows from within communities, not above them. It is concerned less with what can be extracted than with what can be sustained.

In India’s better institutions, leadership has meant stewardship: the sense that one is temporarily responsible for something that must outlast one’s tenure. This idea is increasingly unfashionable because it does not photograph well and cannot be announced in social media or quarterly reports.

Sport provides a vulgar but revealing analogy. Cricket franchises and football clubs sack coaches with ritual regularity, hoping that a new face will magically produce results. Leadership is treated as a consumable, like a foreign player bought at auction. What is really being traded is hope. But hope, endlessly mortgaged, turns into cynicism. Culture, which wins championships, cannot be bought by mid-season or quarterly analysis.

The technology sector offers its own comedy. Boards behave as if leadership can be downloaded via executive search firms. Compensation packages grow. Tenures shrink. Integrity is mentioned respectfully and ignored operationally. Indian boardrooms hire and fire chief executives as if leadership were a software update. When performance dips, a replacement is installed. When confidence falters, consultants are summoned. But leadership does not arrive by courier. It is cultivated through purpose, resilience and integrity, qualities that resist measurement and mock incentive schemes. A quieter, but more instructive, contrast is found in leaders who transform from within. Satya Nadella’s tenure at Microsoft offers a useful counter-example. Rather than rely on transactional incentives or sweeping reorganisation edicts, he shifted the internal culture from “know-it-all” to “learn-it-all.” This was not a change in structure but a change in disposition—something that rippled through the organisation and reshaped how people saw themselves and their work.

Also Read | The three essential steps to designing a 50-year career

As we reflect on contemporary leadership narratives—the geopolitical boldness of state actors, the boardroom turnover in global corporations, the tension between short-term performance and long-term culture—we see a pattern. When leadership is reduced to transactional authority, organisational health deteriorates. People comply, but they do not commit. They obey metrics, not values. They survive, but they do not flourish.

The challenge for corporate leaders, especially in the age of rapid technological change and geopolitical volatility, is to resist the seduction of dealership thinking. Quarterly targets matter, but not at the cost of organisational soul. Market position is vital, but not at the expense of purpose.

Leadership is not about making more efficient deals with the world. It is about making deeper commitments to principles that transcend immediate gain. In an era of information overload, the rare competency is not data parsing but discernment—the capacity to see what truly matters. That is the essence of leadership: not control, but care; not leverage, but legacy.

In India, where memory is long and institutions are fragile, this distinction matters acutely. We have survived centuries not through efficiency but through accommodation and moral imagination. The leader who treats the nation or the organisation as a showroom may enjoy applause, briefly. The leader who treats it as a trust may endure criticism. Only the latter, however, leaves behind something more than invoices and wreckage: a living inheritance.

Debashis Chatterjee is director, IIM Kozhikode.

Write to us at feedback@livemint.com

Also Read | Why 2025 was the year the idea of the office reinvented itself again