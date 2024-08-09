Leadership in flow brings balance to work and life
SummaryColumbia professor Hitendra Wadhwa says that leadership success starts with inner work
Hitendra Wadhwa is an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School in New York and founder of Mentora Institute, a leadership development organisation. With an MBA and a Ph.D. from MIT’s Sloan School of Management in the US, Wadhwa has coached dozens of Fortune 100 C-suite executives and is the author of the 2022 book, Inner Mastery, Outer Impact: How Your Five Core Energies Hold The Key To Success.
Wadhwa was recently in India to finalise a partnership with Mumbai-based Shilputsi Consultants to bring his work into the country. He spoke to Mint about his research and approach. Edited excerpts:
Many leadership models have been developed over the years. How is yours different?
There are five ways in which I have sought to advance the discipline of leadership to challenge the current models, to respond to the challenges that today’s leaders face.
Traditional models have had a western, behavioural and outer kind of focus. What I am seeking to do is to recognise that there is a unique wisdom in the cultures of the East which are more in the inner and spiritual life, with a more integrative approach to life. When you bring that into alignment with Western sensibilities, you get something more complete, effective and adaptive for today’s time.