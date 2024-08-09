Leadership in flow brings balance to work and life

The second shift is when we think about what it means to be the best for yourself and others. Traditionally, people try to find their answers by selecting a certain set of behaviours or competencies. For example, you have to be assertive, be a visionary or be decisive. But I find that for every one of those behaviours, the opposite is also true. You have to be not just decisive but also patient; not just assertive but also agreeable; not just visionary, but also pragmatic. So, you have to be everything and the complete opposite. That’s the problem with taking a very outward Western behavioural approach as opposed to that approach to leadership based your inner core. The space within you from your best self, arises where you are beyond ego, attachments and insecurities. That is what great leaders do.