How leaders make ego an ally, not an adversary

In theory, leadership is about service. In practice, it often resembles a group project where one person signs the report and everyone else does the work. The moment someone acquires a title, their WhatsApp typing speed slows by 40%. They will scribble something in shorthand like ‘Seen’ or ‘Do the needful’. This is known as “executive latency,” a side effect of believing your thoughts must mature like exotic mango pickle before being shared.