Lewis Hamilton's legendary farewell: 12 seasons of F1 dominance with Mercedes
SummaryHaving etched his name in F1 history Lewis Hamilton will be driving Ferrari next year after twelve years with Mercedes
Lewis, it’s hammer time…"
The most feared message over the radio during a Formula 1 race for a decade, those words rang out one last time on 8 December 2024.
After 246 Grand Prix races spread across 12 seasons, notching up a record 84 victories (most for a driver with a single constructor) and a record six Driver’s Championships (most for a driver with a single constructor), the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP marked the end of the most iconic partnership in F1 history—Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.