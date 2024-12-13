Lewis Hamilton's legendary farewell: 12 seasons of F1 dominance with Mercedes

While Hamilton’s racing legacy with Mercedes is comparable to only one other legendary driver-constructor partnership—Michael Schumacher and Ferrari—there is something else that makes the British driver stand out. As the sport’s only black representative, Hamilton embraced his role and stood up to make political statements that transcended his sport. He was one of the most prominent faces of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, leading many of his fellow drivers into taking a knee before races. At his request, Mercedes changed their traditional silver livery to black (it remains black till date). At the Qatar GP in 2021, he sported a rainbow helmet, something he continued to do in countries where LGBTQ+ rights are disregarded. Hamilton also runs a charity that helps young driving aspirants from economically difficult backgrounds find their footing in motor sports.