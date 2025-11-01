Library tours reveal a city’s secret culture

I stood before that plaque in July 2017, camera raised, vision blurring with tears. Libraries have always been sanctuaries to me. As a teenager, I nursed a romantic fantasy of meeting my soulmate while wandering the stacks. Somewhere in the passage from adolescence to adulthood, that dream evolved. I realised that the keepers of so many stories have their own stories to tell. And so, libraries became less about finding a person and more about discovering the soul of a place through them. Sure, they are about spectacular architecture and the staggering collections. But after close to half-a-dozen library tours across the globe in the last decade, libraries have become my portal to understanding a place’s values, its relationship with knowledge, its vision of who belongs and who deserves access to transformation.