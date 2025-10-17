Yet darkness too is an old friend. This month I spent a few days in a nature reserve in Thailand. One night we were on a floating raft house in a huge lake in southern Thailand surrounded by limestone karsts. The cabins were modest and powered by solar energy. One could not even charge a phone inside the room. It didn’t matter because once we reached we realised there was zero connectivity anyway. The sunset was a stupendous blaze of orange and gold but as darkness fell, I wondered what we would do all night without phones and internet, just staring into the inky darkness. But as I sat on the deck overlooking the expanse of the lake, I realised I was finally in a place where, as Ray Bradbury wrote in I Sing the Body Electric, the lights could not diminish the universe. If I looked up, the sky was studded with stars.