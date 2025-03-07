Lounge
A series of unfortunate lit fest events
Rahul Jacob 7 min read 07 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryA seasoned speaker spills the tea on literary fest fiascos, from managing venue mix-ups to indulging writers’ whims
Imagine a literary festival not as encounters with favourite authors or listening to fascinating debates but instead as embarrassing onstage debacles, serialised episodes of misadventures that metamorphose in the mind into a very public pillorying. With this season’s calendar of lit fests, in locations as diverse as Jaipur and Thimphu, coming to an end, my bizarre experiences at Sri Lanka’s Galle Literary Festival last month reminded me of my accident-prone run on stage.
