A series of unfortunate lit fest events

Consider my first invitation to moderate a panel for the Hong Kong Literary Festival in March 2003. The festival was held amid reports from southern China of a new, often deadly, virus. Within a couple of weeks of the festival, Hong Kong itself was reeling from the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. One of the authors who pulled out was an obscure Turkish writer on the panel I was moderating. On the same panel was a British writer whose work had been part of what is referred to as AIDS denialism in the 1990s. A series of articles for The Sunday Times, of which Neville Hodgkinson was the science editor, had argued that the AIDS epidemic in Africa was a myth and that antiviral treatments were ineffective. Staring at what remained of the lineup the evening before, I wondered whether the panel was an elaborate prank. But the grim reality the next morning was worse than I had catastrophised.