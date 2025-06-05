‘Loal Kashmir’ review: Stories of love and longing from Kashmir

The strength of the book lies in the intensity of emotions recounted in the stories, but perhaps more so in the story, Roohani, about the romance between Asad and Haika, a queer couple. Asad, a transgender man, is in a relationship with Haika, who is studying medicine in Islamabad, Pakistan. Just before the Article 370 communication shutdown, the two had a bitter fight which couldn’t be reconciled because of the jamming of mobile networks. Asad, whose identity is not taken seriously by his father, becomes restless since he is unable to talk to Haika. Overcome by the need to hear the voice of the only person who truly sees him, Asad conquers his phobia of planes and flies to Punjab, merely for the chance to make a phone call.