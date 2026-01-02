Lounge Fiction Special 2026: ‘Leg piece’ by Kavery Nambisan

His gaze moved in circles as he watched the frenzied whirl of leaves beneath the goji tree outside his window. The wind made the leaves dance and they danced. Suri was not a leaf but he had danced, leaf-like, to the fanciful notion of being a hero. It was his only reason for enlisting in the military through the emergency short-service commission. He married a comely girl and departed two rapturous weeks later with the patriotic words of his impoverished family and his village ringing his farewell.

Suri proved his worth in physical stamina and mental agility; he aced it in gun-craft and hand-to-hand combat. Every time he wore his tough greens, belted up, worked his feet into the heavy boots and fed cartridges into the magazine of his rifle, excitement fizzed his blood. Mates idolised and seniors commended Suri. The certainty of victory yet to be achieved started to feel like an ally by his side.

The real ally by his side was Upen, an outwardly reckless fellow, simple minded and somewhat confused about the duties of soldiering. He thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie and the josh of war. When the time came for their battalion to lead a sortie into the enemy trenches, Upen asked, “Why are we fighting this war?” “Soldiers don’t ask questions,” his mates quipped. “Our job is to rip the enemy to pieces! Cowards! Pigs! M***** f******!” Etc. Etc.

Suri understood the verities. Certain things were common to both sides. Inhospitable territory, mined stretches, the dire possibility of death or mutilation; amputation or evisceration. Swashbuckling youth and big men of strength and ruggedness being transported by ambulance; or shouldered away by pall bearers.

Some wars finish quickly; this one did. War-emblazoned Suri came home. What a welcome! An outpouring of love from everyone and his young wife feeding him with her own hands, her eyes spilling tears of devotion. Visitors offering fruits and salaams…some even attempting to touch his feet.

On a bright fresh morning when the sky was an intoxicating blue, Suri’s two elder brothers sat him down and explained that Mukund Mama who lived a mere four villages away had offered to find him a job. “Mama is a feted soldier. He has done exceedingly well, and he’s happy to take you in, along with your wife.”

Unspoken words hovered in the air. The eldest brother rested a hand on Suri’s thigh. “You must rest. Build your strength. Mama’s village is not far from town. He will know how to secure a job there that is worthy of you.”

So here he was. Mama kept the three inner rooms, Suri and wife got a single room and a shared porch. The rubbled front yard and the bamboo pen at the back were for common use. His wife found work in three homes; she adjusted.

Mukund Mama had a small round baby face which had smoothed to a shiny fairness during his years of inaction. Sure, he lost a leg and what a loss. Half his strong, muscled body dangling useless above the earth with nothing but air below it. Worse than the anguish of hobbling on crutches tucked beneath his arms was the pity, showered on him like petals that had no colour, no fragrance. Until one day…

Step forward Mukund. Here is an award for your bravery. Ten blinks of disbelief and then the realisation that it was true! Ceremonies, garlands, speeches, money and within months, a leg of the best and latest design. Once a year, a bank official arrived at his doorstep, filled forms and got him to sign after which a thick wad of notes changed hands.

Villagers who scented his wealth, approached him for help. “Me?” Mama glanced at the artificial leg; baby face looked hurt.

Two or three times a week, Mama readied himself with elaborate thoroughness and set out to the village centre. He always quoted work, but it was only to catch up on gossip that he went. Mama wore his leg-piece (with long thick socks in army green) like a badge of honour. Having ensured that he was still envied, he returned home, undid his leg and reclined in comfort.

While Mukund Mama idled, Suri, seated on his own mattress, was seized with a bout of melancholy. He reached into the crucible fashioned by crinkling the edges of a piece of metal scrap and picked up the second beedi stub for the day. He dusted off the ash and then immediately put it back. Better to wait until there was food in the stomach. Through the window he could see the neighbour’s family abustle with activity. The noise did not irritate him, the pleasure they took in their work did. What was so wonderful about scrubbing a tumble of dented vessels, milking cows, sweeping the pigsty, feeding the chickens? He tried, like them, to stay mindlessly adrift in the humdrum of routine. His wife was at that time following her daily ritual of picking flowers from the neighbour’s hedge. Her smile, her armour. Take beti, take. Such freedom once given, is hard to withhold.

He took the beedi stub and held it between his teeth. He too had purpose, only he wasn’t getting anywhere with it. He resolved to write another letter to the army redressal office and ask his wife to send it, registered, from the post office. Even during his bouts of melancholy, Suri singled out his young wife, still in the blossoming period of youth, as the sole measure of his good fortune.

“Anu…”

She looked up from the grinding stone. That questioning glance, the arched brow, the fine glisten of her perspiring skin sent a sweet pain through his body. He coughed unnecessarily to hide the agitation in his breast. She heard him out. “All of this week, there will be guests at Madhosaab’s house. Wait till he’s away on some work. I’ll beg his wife to give me a day’s leave.” When she was done with the grinding, she picked up the broom and went to the inner rooms. Suri had readily consented to her doing odd jobs for Mukund Mama in return for a substantial reduction in rent. At times Mama asked her to make a fiery chutney that would help his digestion. Mukund Mama called her Anu, not beti, like others his age. It annoyed Suri, just like the jingling of her bangles when she swept and washed for Mama annoyed him. The same jingle which, when she shifted at night, lying next to him in bed, was tuneful music in his ears.

When Anu was away at work, the two men indulged each other in army chatter. Mama was still heady with the smell of victory which was of course not the same as the fragrance of war… a bouquet of metal fumes mingled with gases released from maggotted body parts and clotted blood. They shared experiences, they joked, they recalled memories and at times wiped the wetness on their cheeks. Suri held back his urge to ask for money, instead he sought Mama’s help to get his dues from the military. “Of course. I’ll write a detailed letter to the officials.” Beaming a smile, he added, “Or they might surprise you with an award.” There was not a trace of malice in his voice when he said, “With a wife like Anu, you’re the luckiest of men.” Once he said it within hearing distance of Anu and together they watched the blush of shyness creep upward from her neck to her cheeks.

They admired Mama’s leg-piece. An object of perfection, “Better than the real one which can itch and hurt,” Mama boasted. At times, he became expansive. “All I need is a wife, and then everything will be perfect.”

Meanwhile, Suri’s own problems swirled and tormented him. When and how, when and how? It meant five days of travel, which he could not undertake alone. He wanted Anu to go with him, Anu, who come to think of it, he hadn’t spent a single day or night alone with, in lustful privacy. Always there were persons uncomfortably close, like the family at home; like Mukund Mama now.

Unlike the two men, Anu had no time for leisure. Twice a week after work, she spread an old dupatta beneath the goji tree and brought down a shower of berries by tapping the branches with a heavy stick. She pounded the berries with til, rock sugar, lemon and a pinch of black salt into a condiment that would rejuvenate the nerves of her husband.

Many months went by. Suri remained grief-stricken with the hopeless desire to please his wife. Her silent acceptance was no consolation. At times, sensing his embitterment, she said, “Don’t be worried, it’s only a matter of time.” “Not just time but time purposefully spent. I have to go all the way to Ambala and ensure that I get my dues. It’s money, not goji berries that will cure me… only money can make me stand on my feet. Until then, I will remain useless. You know it, so don’t pretend it’s all right.”

“Mama will help.”

“Mama can help. He enjoys my suffering. The way he looks at you…I can’t take it.”

She laughed softly. “He can only look…” She moved closer and rested her forehead on his chest.

Suri’s heart burned.

Through the nights his thoughts raged, his gut coiled into double knots of despair. It was three months since Anu posted his letter but there was no reply. His redemption lay in Ambala where his regiment and his battalion were stationed. He had to present himself and argue his case. How long could he wait for Mama’s beneficence?

At the army hospital where they treated Suri for his injuries, they had been kind. They had also been clear that he was a soldier who had been discharged from duty for turning his back on the enemy during battle. He had been hit by a bullet on the back of his knee, he was no hero. The true fact that he did it to help a fallen soldier behind him had been blown to pieces along with his leg. About his other incapacity, they were silent.

He planned. He observed Mama, he listened to every sound and scrape and scuffle that came from Mama’s side of the door; he calculated the time, he measured with his eyes, and waited. An opportunity presented itself when Anu’s mother’s elder brother died and she went away to her village for a week. Not only did he manage to cook and care for himself, he did likewise for Mama. And how did Mama respond? “That girl is a marvel, she has even trained you to fill in for her in unexpected moments.”

Suri’s desperation came to a head. Early one morning well before birds made their sleepy noises, he crawled into the inner room, picked up Mama’s leg-piece, crawled back. He sat on the porch and put the leg on. He had guessed right, it was a near perfect fit. On the bottommost portion of the leg-piece, hidden inside the long woollen sock, Mama had secreted away his money.

Picking up his bag filled with essentials, Suri stood. Tall, strong and able! He was borrowing, not stealing. He was leaving his wife, his devoted wife, in the care of her parents until he returned. He would come back with his own leg, reclaim Anu, return the money and the leg to Mukund Mama. This he conveyed in two letters: one to Mama, which he left on the window sill. The other he sent by post to Anu.

It took longer than he thought, for finding a reliable guide to accompany him was difficult. Months later he managed to get his dues and was fitted with a beautiful new leg. Late one golden evening, he returned to Mukund Mama’s house without wasting a single day. He would take a little time to groom himself and then undertake the journey to fetch Anu. Walking towards the front door of Mama’s house, a soft caress on his neck and cheek startled him with a delicious thrill. It was a sari, Anu’s blue sari, hung out to dry.

He opened the door and stepped in.

Voices. Sounds. He did not dare push open Mukund Mama’s door. He simply stood there and listened. He listened to the softest of sounds that came from within. Realisation felt like the bullet that had struck him on the back of his knee.

Darkness was minutes away, he had to act fast. Opening his bag, he took out Mama’s leg-piece and placed it on the table, along with the paper-wrapped milk pedas. The silver jhumkas he had bought for Anu remained in his shirt pocket. Picking up his bag, he stepped out.

He would keep Mama’s money for himself. Perhaps then, it would be a fair exchange.

Kavery Nambisan is the author of several works of fiction and non-fiction. Her latest novel , Rising Sons, was published in 2025.