Lounge Fiction Special: Gas

Die-vorce. When I was a little girl, I would frequently ask my mother to divorce my father. A boy at school with divorced parents invited me to both his birthday parties; one which his mother threw for him and the other courtesy of his father. This, I thought, was splendid, and conveyed so to my mother while I followed her around the kitchen. On good days, she laughed and jabbed me jovially with a powdery rolling pin. Almost like she fancied the idea. Maybe it made her feel I was on her side even though there were no sides to pick in our household. On other days, on days Da and she fought, my prattle about divorce annoyed her. On these days, when she loathed him, my mother reminded me what a good father he was to us. Almost as if she were reminding herself.