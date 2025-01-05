Lounge Fiction Special 2025: Woman and Dog by Shanta Gokhale
SummaryAn idyllic summer comes to a close with the dawn of realisation
Open land stretched, vacation-like, as far as her eyes could reach. Nothing but a few dwarfed trees—scarcely trees, more like shrubs—dotted it. From the tiny flat, where, as her mother was fond of remarking, they were cooped up all year, to this expanse, they had journeyed by train for two days and two nights. They had been here several weeks now. Her father had gone back to Delhi but Uncle kept persuading them, much to her delight, to postpone their own return. Twice, he had sent a boy from his office to change their tickets.
She was not supposed to venture beyond the long, slatted, wooden gate on which she was now swinging, but that was not a hardship because there were many wandering ways in the back compound. It seemed to have no particular end, that compound, the trees, bushes and moist pathways petering out into scrub and sand, every path encroached on by vines and hidden nooks beckoning, surprising, slightly frightening, delicious.