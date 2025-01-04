Lounge
Lounge Fiction Special 2025: ‘Khalil’ by Tanuj Solanki
Tanuj Solanki 10 min read 04 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryFrom being central to war and peace alike, the mule has become, for the most part, an object of figurative art
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There are videos of Gaza and so one knows that there is, still, a Gaza.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less