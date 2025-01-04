Lounge Fiction Special 2025: ‘Khalil’ by Tanuj Solanki

In the early 19th century, which is when Tolstoy’s novel is set, there could be no war without horses. There could be no peace without horses either. It remained the same way for another century or so. And then, soon after World War I, the status of the horse, a status that had held its own for two-and-a-half millennia, if not more, was lost irretrievably, and from being central to war and peace alike, from being the stuff of songs and myths and sagas and, later, novels, the animal became, for the most part, an object of figurative art, wherein the beauty of its form (no doubt undeniable) became its main draw.