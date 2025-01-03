Lounge Fiction Special 2025: ‘Kukri’ by Vikram Shah
SummaryHappiness, innocence, abandon, it is all too much to sustain over a life
In the absence of the predictable rhythm of domesticity, he is washed-up in a way men his age aren’t. It cost him his thirties to realise that a spouse and child don’t wear you down. They ennoble you instead. When you lose the luxury of time and thought, you have no choice but to keep moving. Alone, you’re trapped between thinking and doing, lacking the courage to juice the freedom for its worth.
The lonely ruminative spy. Such a cliche, he thinks as he checks into a hotel the Wing has booked him into. He doesn’t need a fake name. This is only an identification job, a one-off for old times’ sake. They have flown him in from Delhi with a strict instruction: No engagement with Kukri.