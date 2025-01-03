Lounge Fiction Special 2025: ‘Kukri’ by Vikram Shah

On days like today, he feels like the little lies are all he’s ever had. It was as Pushkin had written: a deception that elevates is dearer than a host of low truths. He has many low truths. There’s nothing remarkable about his appearance: average height, thinning hair, skinny fat that makes him conscious about wearing T-shirts. Unlike many of his former colleagues, he isn’t patriotic. This had made life difficult in his last years at the Wing. After the Party’s tentacles reached there, a basic view of the world was valourised as moral clarity. Think less and do more, the new chief had said. It was the prevailing mood in the nation. But “do" to what end? Do so that you don’t have to think. Do to fill up the hours and turn your face away from everyday horrors.