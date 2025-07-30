Navigating relationships in today's tech-driven world
Our understanding of what it means to be in love evolves as we age, grow and move through various life stages
In 20 years of working as a therapist I have never seen so many clients, across age groups, talk about the shift in the way we understand commitment and intimacy, which is leaving them confused and disillusioned. People are experiencing self-doubt, sadness, a longing for love and yearning for pleasure in ways where their needs can also be met.