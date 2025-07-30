Navigating relationships in today's tech-driven world

In 20 years of working as a therapist I have never seen so many clients, across age groups, talk about the shift in the way we understand commitment and intimacy, which is leaving them confused and disillusioned. People are experiencing self-doubt, sadness, a longing for love and yearning for pleasure in ways where their needs can also be met.

Our understanding of what it means to be in love continually evolves as we move across various life stages.

Love can evoke all kinds of emotions, including anxiety and dissonance. That’s why researchers, poets and philosophers have written elaborately about their felt experiences and how it works.

Yet, something feels different now. I love how this zeitgeist is showing up in our movies, podcasts and songs. The themes that movies and shows are exploring are reminders of what it means to be loved, to be in a relationship and want fierce freedom too.

This pattern is reflected in therapy sessions where clients are talking about their struggles when it comes to finding love, sustaining relationships, and feeling loneliness within relationships.

My sense is that the dissonance that lies at the heart of this conundrum operates from a place of wanting independence and also connection. Being in a committed relationship means we learn a way to manage these two polarities.

Loving someone requires making space for their needs, and at the same time, maintaining our own identity—lessons which we possibly learn only when we have moved into a space of a long-term relationship.

The last few years have also changed how we view autonomy and the presence of significant others in our life. The years we spent during the pandemic, working alone from our homes, living by ourselves, and spending more and more time indoors, has changed our idea of space and freedom.

With remote and hybrid working, some of us still follow such routines, spending more time indoors. The increase in the usage of dating apps has also shaped how we navigate the process of finding a potential partner.

Our dependence on gadgets has attenuated the sense of autonomy. We are choosing social media, technology and AI to soothe us, be our therapist and distract us. This leaves little room for relationships, which are complex, require gentle navigation, flexibility and making room for each other.

Given all these changes, our internal conflict around this desire for emotional intimacy is playing against the background of ambition, differing ideas around what it means to be committed, conflicting ideas around what it means to settle down or have a family.

Very often the lens of fairness when it comes to gender roles becomes a topic that needs to be explored in the context of career choices or geography (which partner makes the shift when the couples are in long distance relationships). All these dilemmas present a push and pull where couples feel conflicted, and given that these are concerns unique to current times, there are no simple answers.

Yet, making a choice to be in a relationship means acknowledging that while it seems tough, it is a need that’s important to you. So, learning to slowly know the person rather than accelerated intimacy, stepping into a space of curiosity and attentiveness, and looking for shared values, rather than shared activities is important.

Most importantly, we need to remember that being in a relationship means we develop a shared language of what it means to be together and then continuous work on terms of engagement as we navigate this space around self sufficiency and vulnerability.

Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based psychotherapist. She is the author of the book You will be Alright: A Guide to Navigating Grief and has a YouTube channel, Mental Health with Sonali.