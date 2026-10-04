Destinations that offer slow travel and luxury on a platter

Saj in the Forest is another option in Madhya Pradesh if you are looking for a destination that offers relaxation as well as fun. Inspired by the elements of nature, the resort, close to the Pench National Park, has three categories of rooms named after tree species: Mahua (large rooms for big groups), Palash (for small families) and Sal (suites built side by side). The walls of the resort depict the traditional Gond Art. You can also enjoy a jungle safari, a backwater safari, learn pottery, and have dinner under the stars.