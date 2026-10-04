Destinations that offer slow travel and luxury on a platter

A relaxed, luxurious getaway doesn’t always have to mean heading to the hills or the beach. There are several properties across the country that offer a quieter way to travel, from heritage estates and palaces to retreats surrounded by nature.
Many of these properties go beyond plush rooms and attentive service, offering a sense of place through architecture, local cuisine, history and curated experiences. They make a strong case for slowing down and exploring a region at a more leisurely pace.
We’ve curated a list of luxury properties that combine beautiful settings, thoughtful hospitality and a sense of quiet luxury, making them ideal for a laidback escape.