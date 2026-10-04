Destinations that offer slow travel and luxury on a platter

A relaxed, luxurious getaway doesn’t always have to mean heading to the hills or the beach. There are several properties across the country that offer a quieter way to travel, from heritage estates and palaces to retreats surrounded by nature.
A relaxed, luxurious getaway doesn’t always have to mean heading to the hills or the beach. There are several properties across the country that offer a quieter way to travel, from heritage estates and palaces to retreats surrounded by nature.
Many of these properties go beyond plush rooms and attentive service, offering a sense of place through architecture, local cuisine, history and curated experiences. They make a strong case for slowing down and exploring a region at a more leisurely pace.
Many of these properties go beyond plush rooms and attentive service, offering a sense of place through architecture, local cuisine, history and curated experiences. They make a strong case for slowing down and exploring a region at a more leisurely pace.
We’ve curated a list of luxury properties that combine beautiful settings, thoughtful hospitality and a sense of quiet luxury, making them ideal for a laidback escape.
Rajasthan
Set along the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway, about 1.5 hours from Jodhpur airport, Kaner Retreat is an intimate 10-room resort spread across seven acres of the Thar desert.
Opened in 2022, the retreat offers a quieter take on Rajasthan, with experiences rooted in the landscape and local culture. Its signature Kaner Clay Experience, launched last year in October, combines a walkthrough of its Thar Desert Pottery Exhibition with a seven-course lunch by chef Pankaj Sharma of Udaipur’s famous fine-dining restaurant Syah.
Culinary experiences are woven into the Kaner’s other activities too: an Oran, or sacred grove, walk ends with a Rajasthani thali, while a jeep safari culminates in an intimate dinner on the dunes.
For those who prefer their Rajasthan with a little more pulse, The Johri puts you in the heart of Jaipur’s bustle.
A 19th century home, long known as Lal Haveli, Johri has been restored to offer travellers the best of both the worlds, past and present. Each of the five suites, the common areas and the restaurant have been designed by New York-based designer Naina Shah to bring together traditional and modern aesthetics. The hotel has a carefully curated collection of antique and custom furniture, textiles and art from Rajasthan. Its restaurant focuses more on seasonal, farm-fresh produce.
There’s also a cocktail bar, a daily “high-chai” afternoon tea service, option of getting Ayurvedic massages, and complimentary yoga and meditation sessions.
Madhya Pradesh
The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace in Khajuraho is a restored 350-year-old palace set across 76 acres, with a natural lake, Sal and Palash forests and views of the Vindhya ranges.
Originally built by a maharaja of the Bundela dynasty, the palace is less than 15 minutes from the Panna National Park and Tiger Reserve and a short drive from the Khajuraho Group of Monuments. The estate has 65 rooms and suites, including private pool villas, while its dining options span royal Bundelkhandi recipes and international cuisines.
Saj in the Forest is another option in Madhya Pradesh if you are looking for a destination that offers relaxation as well as fun. Inspired by the elements of nature, the resort, close to the Pench National Park, has three categories of rooms named after tree species: Mahua (large rooms for big groups), Palash (for small families) and Sal (suites built side by side). The walls of the resort depict the traditional Gond Art. You can also enjoy a jungle safari, a backwater safari, learn pottery, and have dinner under the stars.
Delhi
Anvaya, a six-suite luxury retreat, is a hidden gem of Delhi. Located in the Chhattarpur area, the property is like an oasis hidden near a forest while being only 20 minutes away from the heart of the Capital. Private butlers, a pool, a kitchen that serves global cuisines with a focus on seasonality—it serves luxury, comfort and everything in between.
West Bengal
Less than an hour from the international airport, the nine-suite Glenburn Penthouse offers a base in the heart of Kolkata, with views of landmarks such as the Victoria Memorial and Howrah Bridge. The property, filled with antique furniture, art and vintage tableware, is close to the Maidan and Park Street, making it easy to explore the city’s restaurants and cultural attractions. Its in-house menus draw on Bengali and Anglo-Indian cooking as well as Kolkata’s street-food culture.
Odisha
Set on the banks of Chilika Lake, Rambha Palace int he Ganjam district offers a glimpse of Odisha’s royal heritage and hospitality. The 200-year-old pink palace retains its old-world character, with an 18th-century billiards table, French chandeliers, antique furniture and Venetian lime-plastered walls. Local craftsmanship is woven into the interiors too, from Dhokra figurines to furnishings, giving the 16-suite property a strong sense of place while offering guests a taste of life in a former royal residence. You can also sample local Odia cuisine, including a variety of seafood dishes.