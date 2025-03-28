Wild getaways: Can luxury wildlife tourism really benefit nature?
SummaryLuxury ecotourism might seem paradoxical, unsustainable even. But unforgettable, indulgent experiences that prioritise wildlife conservation are topping bucket lists as more travellers seek to be one with nature
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On the banks of the Kabini, about 250km southeast of Bengaluru, between Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and Bandipur National Park, the landscape is a mix of grassy shore, shrubbery and swathes of dense forest. The gently flowing river is the lifeline for the region and is revered by the local communities. Evolve Back Kuruba Safari Lodge tries to blend in with the surroundings with its rustic walls and cane-reinforced straw roofs inspired by the indigenous Kadu Kuruba tribe, while the colours and textures are drawn from the landscape.
Flanked by two national parks that form a part of the ecologically diverse but also sensitive Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, and watched closely by environmentalists, the resort is at pains to wear its sustainability measures on its sleeve. The group, Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd, published a “Responsible Tourism" charter on its site, more than 15 years ago, listing its “waste, water and energy conservation initiatives", and engagement with the local community. It supports the Karnataka forest department’s anti-poaching measures, participates in animal census activities and helps with clean-up initiatives in the surrounding areas and forests. It is not just what’s on paper but physical evidence of these initiatives (rainwater harvesting, solar panels, locally grown ingredients, social initiatives) are visible all over the property and outside.
Once considered niche and elitist, luxury ecotourism is not just booming in India but also increasingly mainstreaming, in line with trends worldwide.