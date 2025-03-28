Wild getaways: Can luxury wildlife tourism really benefit nature?

Take the case of Pugdundee Safaris, which has seven small lodges across Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra (three more are on the way) and prides itself for its bespoke wilderness experiences. “We wanted to provide an authentic wildlife experience where you’re up close in the jungle. There are no manicured gardens or paved paths (in the resort)," says Pugdundee’s co-director Manav Khanduja. “Once you’re in any of our lodges you get the feeling that you’re in the middle of a forest. A lot of animals reside nearby and transit through the grounds, including big cats and smaller mammals," he says of their rooms priced at ₹20,000-30,000 per night for two people. More than 70% of their staff, including managerial and key positions, are from the surrounding areas; food and ingredients are sourced from local farmers; and more than 70% of lodge services and procurement needs are met locally. According to Pugdundee Safaris, 50% of their visitors are from India.