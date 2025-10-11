M.S. Swaminathan proved science needs a seat at the political high table
Sayantan Bera 7 min read 11 Oct 2025, 10:00 am IST
Summary
A new biography 'The Man who Fed India' traces the journey of iconic agriculture scientist Swaminathan in his centenary year
How important is it for visionary scientists and administrators to have the ear of their political masters? In the history of post-independent India, two events which played out over several years provide an answer. Verghese Kurien, a dairy engineer who crafted the white revolution from Gujarat and made India the largest producer of milk, could do so because he was able to sway policy in favour of cooperative dairy farmers. Kurien had unbridled access to successive prime ministers and could get what he needed promptly, bypassing the maze of bureaucracy.
