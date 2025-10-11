M.S. Swaminathan proved science needs a seat at the political high table

After seven years at IRRI, Swaminathan returned to India to set up the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai, which did pioneering work on preservation of coastal mangrove ecosystems, among others. Swaminathan was nearly 80 years old when he was appointed chairman of the National Commission on Farmers in 2004. The commission’s primary task was to suggest ways to reform Indian agriculture and alleviate farm distress. One of its recommendations that farmers be paid a price which is 50% more than the comprehensive cost (also known as C2 cost) of cultivation is popularly known among farmers as the “Swaminathan Formula". It continues to be a rallying cry at farmers’ protests to this day.