Manu Gandhi's diaries shine a light on Gandhi's deepest struggles
SummaryAs the Constitution of India turns 75, scholar Tridip Suhrud revisits Gandhi’s legacy as filtered through his niece Manu Gandhi’s diaries
In 1943, a year after M.K. Gandhi’s close associate Mahadev Desai died, 13-year-old Mridula Gandhi, nicknamed Manu, came to live with her great grand-uncle and aunt. Over the next few years, Manu kept a diary, scrupulously chronicling her days and bearing witness to some of the momentous shifts of her time, including the deaths of Kasturba and M.K. Gandhi, in 1944 and 1948, respectively.
Unlike Desai, another compulsive diarist, Manu wouldn’t be as much liked by others—partly due to her youth, but also her quick ascension to the role of a “partner" in Gandhi’s yajna, his striving to attain salvation. If her initial diaries are testimony to the struggles of a motherless child receiving a difficult education at Sabarmati Ashram, her records from 1946-48 offer a ringside view into Gandhi’s despondency over politics, especially the vexed Hindi-Muslim question. Most explosively it describes his experiments with brahmacharya, an act that caused scandal and outrage among a majority of his followers, and, of course, his assassination by Nathuram Godse.
By sharing his bed with 15-year-old Manu, Gandhi aimed to rise above base temptations of his nature, but the fallout was severe on the young woman, who had to put an end to the practice by withdrawing her consent. Among the many troubled questions this act raised, one of the sharpest has been asked by Tridip Suhrud, acclaimed scholar, editor and translator of Manu’s diaries: “Would Gandhi have consented to be a partner in a yajna sought to be undertaken by a woman brahmachari?" We don’t know the answer, but Manu’s diaries give us a framework to think about it. Suhrud spoke to Lounge about the black, white and grey areas in his latest project, The Diary of Manu Gandhi (1946-1948). Edited excerpts.