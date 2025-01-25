Manu Gandhi's diaries shine a light on Gandhi's deepest struggles

Prof. Bose said the women around Gandhi had a tendency to view him as an “exclusive possession". His remark is both insightful and somewhat generalised. This is was certainly not true of many women in Gandhi’s life. The person who could have made such a claim was Kasturba, who never made claims of any exclusivity while retaining and guarding not exclusivity but exceptionality—there was a domain that only the two of them shared. Yet there were women (and men in equal measure) who sought to cling to him or sought his attention on matters that need not have concerned him. Was this irritating for him? Quite often it was, not just for him but also for those around him joined by concentric circles where the world of the home merged in the home of the world.