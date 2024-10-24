Malcolm Gladwell's ‘Revenge of the Tipping Point’ is just some shallow fun
SummaryMalcolm Gladwell's new book, a sequel to his best-selling debut 'The Tipping Point', packages old wine in a new bottle
Canadian journalist Malcolm Gladwell shot to the best-seller lists in 2000 with his very first book, The Tipping Point. It built on, and popularised, a hypothesis that existed in the scholarship of behavioural economics, pushing it into the lexicon of a new generation of business leaders, start-up CEOs, and corporate professionals.
In Gladwell’s words, “The best way to understand the emergence of fashion trends, the ebb and flow of crime waves, or, for that matter, the transformation of the unknown books into bestsellers, or the rise of teenage smoking, or the phenomena of word of mouth, or any number of the other mysterious changes that mark everyday life is to think of them as epidemics." While it may seem counterintuitive, he argued that big changes are often caused by seemingly small triggers that tip the status quo over the inflection point.
Diving deep into an eclectic array of examples, from the sudden rise of Hush Puppies shoes in the US in the 1990s, to the unexpected success of the children’s TV show Sesame Street, he pronounced that “ideas and products and messages and behaviours spread just like viruses do." Once picked up by a few, innovations, like viruses, take on a life of their own, spreading through the population uncontrollably, much like a contagion.
In the intervening quarter century, the world has literally suffered a health pandemic, the word ‘viral’ is now part of common parlance, and virality an aspiration for millions desperate to find their 15 minutes of social media fame. Indeed, there’s a compelling reason for a reboot of Gladwell’s ideas, but The Revenge of the Tipping Point isn’t that book.
For one, this self-proclaimed “forensic investigation of social epidemics" makes but a passing reference to the role of the internet in shaping human behaviour over the last 25 years. This neglect is shockingly cavalier and undermines the seriousness of Gladwell’s thesis. As a result, The Revenge of the Tipping Point feels anachronistic, like a Sherlock Holmes mystery set in the 21st century, where the tools of the detective’s trade aren’t yet blessed by the internet, cell phones or 5G connectivity.