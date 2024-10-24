Malcolm Gladwell's ‘Revenge of the Tipping Point’ is just some shallow fun

It’s hard to fault Gladwell for his enthusiasm to connect seemingly distant events. In the section on “The Overstory" (which seems like another name for “Context", that is the say, the influence of environment on outcomes, as articulated in The Tipping Point), he looks at two examples. The first is a mini-series called Holocaust: The Story of the Family Weiss that aired on American television in 1978. It was due to this show, Gladwell argues, that the devastations of the Holocaust became entrenched in public memory in the US. The second is the impact of the sitcom, Will and Grace (1998-2006; then again 2017-2020) on the fate of same-sex marriage laws in the country, especially after former President George Bush’s 2004 opposition of the same.