Snorkelling in the Maldives’ coral reefs
SummaryThe Maldives' calm waters make snorkelling an ideal activity for engaging with marine life at your own pace
Those who still call space “the final frontier" have clearly not experienced the sea—vast, deep, mysterious. For humans, the sea is the ultimate other, requiring adaptations that seem intuitive but actually are not. There are three kinds of people in the world—those who feel “at home" in the water, those who don’t, and a large group in the middle (including me) who view open water with a mixture of awe, fear and pleasure.
India with its 8,000 kilometres of coastline is particularly suited to “water babies" you would think, but you would be wrong. Go to the beach in most cities and you will see folks sit gingerly on the sand without venturing into the sea. That seems to be changing—Goa boasts a community of open water swimmers who regularly go into the Arabian Sea to swim as a group. Bengaluru, despite being landlocked, has a community of scuba divers who travel to different parts of the world to dive. Sports shops routinely sell snorkelling gear to city slickers.
All of this crossed my mind as I waded into the turquoise waters of the Maldives with my snorkelling gear—mask and flippers. For Indians who engage with open water on a regular basis, the Maldives are a no-brainer. “The atolls are safe, the currents are gentle, you get to see large marine animals like sharks and manta rays because visibility is great," says Bengaluru-based Nikhil Chengappa, who has trained over 2,000 people in scuba diving through his company, Fleetfoot Adventures.