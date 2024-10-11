Snorkelling in the Maldives’ coral reefs

Without coral, the sea loses its colour and much of the marine life that transfixes us humans. Island nations like the Maldives with a huge influx of tourists seeking to dive and snorkel in their seas depend on the beauty of corals to keep up their economy. Several partnerships between the Maldives government and luxury resorts have been fostered to ameliorate the devastating effects of global warming and the El Niño currents. For resorts like Soneva Jani, where the overwater villas literally sit over the sea, coral reefs are an essential part of their charm. It is what brings people to the place. Says Gerhard Stutz, the German general manager of Soneva Fushi, “For resorts like ours that are part of the fragile marine ecosystem in the Maldives, sustainable tourism cannot just be about reusing towels. It has to be about regenerating our waters."