The rise of Mallakhamb: How a traditional training routine for wrestlers became a popular sport

On 3 May, in the peak of the Mumbai summer, an average suburban school was the site of an extraordinary record. A 44-year-old athlete, bare torso, took his position just ahead of a wooden pole that stood 8ft, 5 inches above the ground.
He gripped the pole with his right hand; the left jutted out straight to the side, parallel to the ground. Next to him, a stop clock hit 1:00 minute. He sprang into action, latching on to the pole with his right elbow, anchoring his entire body weight on it, he flipped into the air. With his core as a fulcrum, he completed a rotation, his arms and legs ticking like a clock. The process was repeated over and over with practised, hypnotic ease.
The man: Ashwin Rawal. The mission: to do at least eight vertical flips on the mallakhamb pole in a minute. On that day, he ended up doing 13 of those within the time limit. The attempt got Rawal, and mallakhamb, into the Guinness World Records.
“It has taken a long time,” says Rawal, who has been practising mallakhamb since he was eight years old. “Six years ago, when I first applied to the Guinness World Records, they had no clue what mallakhamb was. They kept rejecting my application for six consecutive years due to record categories and criteria.”
Eventually, they assigned him an official title and target: “Most consecutive vertical rotations on a pole in one minute”. The equivalent of it in mallakhamb vocabulary is dasrang, one of the foundational moves of the sport. The guidelines required completing 360-degree continuous rotations on one side without bending the arms or legs. Rawal raised the stakes to single-handed dasrangs, setting the bar at 13.
“I prepared intensively in 15 days,” Rawal says. “To avoid the prohibitive expense of flying judges from London, I recorded an unedited video at the Sane Guruji Arogya Mandir (in Mumbai’s suburb of Santacruz), where I learnt the sport, practise and teach it now, under the supervision of official judges and sent the video to their London office. Three months later, Guinness officially ratified my world record and sent me the certificate and medal.”
It is a strange juxtaposition—an ancient Indian art earning a badge of honour from a commercially driven enterprise that has been cataloguing human feats since 1955.
HOW A SPORT EVOLVES
Mallakhamb is an amalgamation of “malla”, which means wrestler, and “khamb” which translates to pillar. It originated as a training accessory for wrestling. In the absence of a sparring partner, wrestlers would use wooden mannequins to practise holds, and build strength and endurance.
In its purest form, mallakhamb involves athletes climbing up a vertical pillar, usually made of teak or sheesham wood, that tapers towards the top, and doing aerial or calisthenics on it. Like gymnastics, it is a performance sport and at a competitive level, it is graded by difficulty, execution and innovation.
“While popularised in Maharashtra during the era of Bajirao Peshwa II, historical mallakhamb postures are also carved in Tamil Nadu temples, where traditional tree-climbing mallakhamb competitions occur up to heights of 25ft,” says Ravi Gaikwad, a PhD in mallakhamb, who also coaches and officiates the sport.
Its earliest mention is in Sanskrit classic Manasollasa, written by the Western Chalukya king Someshvara III, in the 12th century, and versions of it have been depicted in Rajput and Mughal paintings in the 17th century.
“The modern origin story of mallakhamb centres around Balambhatt Dada Deodhar, a renowned guru of the sport. During the reign of the Peshwas, two wrestlers from Hyderabad, Ali and Ghulam, visited the Peshwa court after defeating opponents across various kingdoms. Balambhatt Dada accepted their challenge but requested a one-month preparation period. On returning home, he cut a wooden branch, installed a pole, and practiced these holds continuously,” says Gaikwad.
“At the end of the month, after practising he entered the court match against Ali, jumped using both feet, caught him in a grip lock, flipped him upside down, and slammed him down so forcefully that Ali surrendered immediately. Seeing Ali’s defeat, Ghulam also admitted defeat without fighting,” he adds.
Deodhar is credited with spreading the sport around Maharashtra, and later to Ujjain and Varanasi, where he established akhadas to teach mallakhamb. It is a form of bodyweight training that taps into muscles from head to toe and was also used widely by Maratha warriors preparing for guerilla warfare, to improve strength, agility and balance.
Traditional mallakhamb was practised by men stripped down to tight shorts. The poles are polished with castor oil, known for its anti-bacterial properties, to further cut down on friction.
Despite the rich history, mallakhamb lived on the fringes of Indian sporting landscape. Its first big entry into modern sport was when it was demonstrated by mallakhamb artists from Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal, a physical training institute in Amravati, at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The team was presented with medals, which remain preserved at the HVPM campus.
“Over time, as mallakhamb transitioned into a competitive discipline, the thick wooden pole was replaced by a slimmer pole whose design mirrors the structure of the human body with a head, neck, and torso,” says Gaikwad.
“Different variations developed over time, including weapon (hatyari), unsupported (niradhar), rope, hanging, divya (lamp) and pata (board) mallakhamb.” Rope mallakhamb is more popular with the female athletes and is the primary competitive apparatus for women.
Popularity has jumped in spurts, first in the 1980s, when the Mallakhamb Federation of India was formed in 1981 and then post-2020 when the sport was included in Khelo India Youth Games, held in 2022 due to the pandemic, and the National Games in 2025.
ENTERING THE MAINSTREAM
Mumbai’s Shivaji Park is known as the cradle of cricket. It’s the beating heart of the city’s maidan culture, where generations of players, from Bapu Nadkarni to Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar to current India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer have honed their skill.