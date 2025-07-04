How ancient groves, sacred rites and regional varieties shaped India’s eternal obsession with mangoes
Sopan Joshi 16 min read 04 Jul 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Summary
No other Indian fruit can match the mango for its historical significance, its sociocultural importance and its almost infinite variety. Lounge takes a close look at what the mango means beyond nostalgia and social media wars
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Why the mango? What is it about this fruit?
For all of our innumerable comestibles, nothing generates excitement in India like the mango. It can’t be just the sweet taste of fruity flesh. No gustatory appeal can explain the unequalled hysteria over the mango.
Does any fruit or plant have a comparable relationship with a country as does the mango with India? The cherry blossom in Japan? While the earliest references to sakura go back more than a thousand years, hanami or the viewing of flowers became a national-level mega event only after the Meiji restoration in 1871.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story