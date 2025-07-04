Sure, the apple has even more varieties—upwards of 7,000—and is grown extensively across the world’s temperate climes. It features in ancient accounts from China to Greece. But the apple’s role is primarily that of a fruit. In ancient accounts, the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge is not the apple. It is undefined in the Old Testament; it is wheat or gandum in the Islamic canon. The connection between the apple and the Fall of Adam and Eve owes to painters of the European renaissance; this happened after the modern apple was derived from landraces and spread across Europe in the middle ages. A temperate fruit that evolved to resist the cold, the apple is stored and transported across the world in cold chains. For all its varietal wealth, you will not find an apple that tastes like a mango; yet, in Karnataka, you can taste a mango that tastes like apples. And you don’t need to say “a mango a day keeps the doctor away". The mango doesn’t need an appeal to hypochondria. It commands attention by offering pleasure supreme.