Voices of Manipur’s creative community

Just like Thoudam, visual artist Thamshangpha “Merci" Maku is still processing all that has been happening in the state. Hailing from the Naga tribe in Chandel, Manipur, he is currently based in Vadodara, where he completed master’s of visual arts in 2022. Maku, who grew up in the hills of Manipur, feels his relationship with his home is complicated. He left Manipur in 2016 and since then has not gone back to stay for a long period. “Though we are a close-knit family, in a way we are also a little apart. We have all been out of home for some reason or another, and this time when we meet in January it will be a reunion of sorts after a decade," he adds.