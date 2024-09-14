Royal marriages were a funnel to power | Mint

Royal marriages were a funnel to power
SummaryIdeas of privacy in a royal marriage were fluid. Marriage was also an instrument through which political lineages of less exalted origins might move up the social ladder
In July 1810, a princess of Mewar—dressed in her best silks and jewels—consumed a cup of poison. Despite her appearance, it was not a pretty sight. Thrice she retched up the liquid, so eventually it was mixed with opium. This formula worked: Krishna Kumari was pronounced dead. It was not suicide on personal grounds, though; she had to die for “honour". As a child, the 16-year-old had been betrothed to the Jodhpur maharajah. Except he popped soon after. Due to some political jostling in the region, her father announced her engagement next to the ruler of Jaipur. Only that dead Jodhpur’s brother insisted the betrothal with his house be resurrected. Mercenaries and outside forces got involved—the prestige of not just Mewar but the other two dynasties was at stake. Years passed, and there was violence, with real risk of escalation. So, a solution was reached: the elimination of the princess. She would marry nobody. And that way nobody’s “honour" could be damaged.